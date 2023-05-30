Satyaprem Ki Katha shooting has finally been wrapped up. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer is touted as one of the biggest love stories to release in the last few years. The teaser of the film, which is an out-and-out romance and drama movie, has got all the tongues wagging. However, the biggest highlight of the song is going to be Kartik Aaryan's introductory song.

What is so special about the song one may ask? Well, the song is reportedly a wedding sequence and was added on Kartik Aaryan's demand. What's more? The makers apparently had to shell out a massive Rs 7 crore for the sequence, which is Kartik's introductory number and will show weddings in various cultures, reports ETimes.

All about the song

The four wedding sets installed were of Christian, Muslim, Gujarati and a South Indian wedding. The makers built a Santorini kind of set for the Christian wedding, a mohalla was set up for the Gujarati wedding. The Muslim marriage was shot in a banquet hall and for the South Indian wedding temples were set up, the report states.

Kartik's emotional note

Kartik had penned an emotional note after wrapping up the film. He wrote, "Sattu A special film and a special character comes to an end!! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character. And i hope you'll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us. Thanks to my super amazing director @sameervidwans for giving me such a role that i will always cherish and feel proud of. Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film." The film is all set to release on June 29.