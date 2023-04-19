The statement of the former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on the Pulwama terror attack snowballed into a big political controversy as opposition parties stepped up their attack on the ruling BJP for the "security lapse".

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti linked gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed killing with the "exposure" of Satya Pal Malik, Congress on Tuesday tried to march toward the residence of the Lieutenant Governor demanding a probe into the Pulwama terror attack.

Although the heavy deployment of force foiled the attempt of Congress workers to march toward LG's residence, slogan-shouting activists shifted the blame on the BJP-led government for the deadliest terror attack in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress sought to fix accountability for the failure leading to the martyrdom of 40 jawans at Pulwama.

Congress protested against the central government under the chairmanship of PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Manoj Yadav Secretary AICC, PCC Working President Raman Bhalla, Former Ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, and other leaders.

The protesters marched from Shaheedi Chowk to the LG house. Heavy deployment of police was made while the roads were purposely barricaded and blocked to stop them from marching.

Congress demands BJP's reaction to Satya Pal Malik's statement

Raising slogans against the Modi govt and demanding accountability for the Pulwama incident, Congress protestors scuffled with policemen deployed in large numbers to thwart the protest march.

The protestors also raised slogans against the overall attack on democracy and freedom of the press as the important revelations of then Governor Satya Pal Malik having great national significance and interests were suppressed by diversionary tactics of the BJP govt.

Addressing media persons JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani said after former Governor Satyapal Malik made sensational revelations in an interview about the Pulwama terror attack, there are very serious and important questions, which are related to national security.

He asked the central government why CRPF jawans were not given aircraft who were later forced to commute via road despite looming threats of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. The party also demanded answers on the outcome of the investigations into the incident, in which 40 jawans lost their lives.

"Minimum governance-maximum silence" is the achievement of the BJP government.

Manoj Yadav said that the BJP government was moving on with "minimum governance and maximum silence." He asked for the government's clarification on the remarks made by the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik on the matter during an interview.

He also said it is the responsibility of the government to give answers to these questions raised by the opposition. The Congress leader also added that the party will continue to ask questions as it is a matter of national security.

Raman Bhalla in his address asked where the inquiry has reached in the Pulwama terror attack after four years of the incident. He said the government has created buildings as symbols of democracy but democracy is missing.

Malik alleges security lapse in Pulwama terror attack

In an interview, Satya Pal Malik, who was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir during the Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for an aircraft ahead of the incident but the request was denied by the Union Home Ministry.

Malik also claimed that he was instructed to remain silent on the issue. On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed and several others injured.

Mehbooba linked Atiq's killing with Malik's exposure

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that the killing of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was a tactic of BJP to divert peoples' attention from startling revelations made by Satya Pal Malik.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged Atiq Ahmad and his brother's killing in Uttar Pradesh was a "clever diversionary tactic" to shift attention from the "revelations" made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the Pulwama terror attack.

"UP has slipped into anarchy and jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders and lawlessness is being celebrated by rabid right-wingers amidst slogans of Jai Shri Ram. A clever diversionary tactic to shift attention from Satyapal Malik's damning revelations about the Pulwama attack and corruption", Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted.