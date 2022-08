The hotelier, club owner, and construction magnate Satish Sanpal was accorded a special honor under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan at the Emirates Business Conclave 2022 UAE held in Dubai on 21 August 2022.

"I am privileged to be honored at the Emirates Business Awards - The Rise of Industry. This recognition is special to me as it is a matter of pride not only for me but for the people of India. I dedicate this award to the people of my motherland," he said for being awarded The Rise of Industry - Emirates Business Awards - Special Owner. He is the owner of the elite VII Club that is based in the five-star Conrad Hotel which is located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Just recently he was felicitated by mid-day as Stylish Iconic Entrepreneur at the Dubai episode of International Retail and Lifestyle Icons 2022. He is also invited several International award functions held in India and Dubai.

He has gained popularity as a deserving rising businessman in the Emirates in a short span. Notably, VII Dubai has risen to the stature of one of the most sought after night clubs in the UAE with the cream of International celebrities, corporate businessmen, and entertainment celebrities thronging this hotspot.

"It is a dream honor for every rising entrepreneur in the Gulf. I have no words to express my happiness. In fact this honor has given me the impetus to further excel in my industry and to expand our footprint across the Gulf and other countries," he said.

Emirates Business Conclave UAE is an exclusive platform that honors businessmen, and rising entrepreneurs who have contributed to the corporate culture, ethos, and ethics in the UAE.