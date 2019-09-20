Hype for the much-awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is building with each passing day. Fans are confident that the film will become a massive blockbuster, as superstar Megastar Chiranjeevi is making a comeback after a gap of two years.

As the film is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, the market for the movie looks to be immense. Many entertainment channels and online streaming platforms have been competing with each other to bag the satellite and digital right of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

As per the latest report, Zee Network has bagged the satellite right of this multi starrer film in all the languages for a whopping price of Rs 125 crores.

According to industry sources, this price is noteworthy as Rajinikanth's 2.O satellite rights were snapped by the same Zee Network for Rs 110 crore, last year.

Digital rights for the movie have reportedly been bought by Amazon Prime for a staggering price of Rs 40 crore. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to hit the screens on October 2 and the film will be streamed on the OTT platform after 60 days of its theatrical release. This means that those who missed catching it in the theatres can watch the film online by January 2020.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's biopic, an unsung hero who revolted against British in 1846. The way he fought with the British is an inspiration to all the fighters out there. Chiranjeevi, for this film, has done a lot of stunts, which were designed by Greg Powell and Lee Whittaker.

The film is produced by Ram Charan Tej and presented by Surekha Konidela. The film has Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. The trailer, which was unveiled recently has received a tremendous response from the audience.