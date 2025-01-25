After winning 29 out of the total 43 assembly seats in Jammu province, BJP's next agenda is to expand its footprints in Kashmir Valley, where the party has failed to open its account in recently held Assembly elections.

"We will create history in Kashmir Valley because the party has already strengthened its organizational network", Sat Sharma, told the International Bussiness Times after his election as president of J&K BJP.

Former Minister Sat Sharma was today elected as president of J&K BJP for the term 2024-2027, after a comprehensive exercise involving the election processes from booth presidents, then Mandal presidents, and finally, district presidents, which eventually voted in the state president's election along with other eligible voters for the said election.

"Peoples of Kashmir Valley are fed up with dynastic politics. They are looking toward the BJP to get rid of the dynast parties", Sharma said and pointed out that the BJP has secured a respectable number of votes in Kashmir Valley.

Sharma further said that the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the recently held Assembly elections with 25.64 percent votes.

In the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir BJP got 25.64 percent votes with 29 seats. The National Conference which emerged as the single largest party got 42 seats with 23.43 percent votes.

On 47 seats of Kashmir Valley, BJP was runner up on two seats namely Habakadal and Gurez. BJP's Ashok Kumar Bhat lost the Habakadal seat by a margin of 9538 votes.

BJP's candidate Faquir Mohamad Khan lost the election on the Gurez seat by a margin of 1132 votes. Khan got 7246 votes which was the highest votes secured by any BJP candidate in Kashmir Valley.

My priority is to convert our votes into seats", Sharma said and exuded confidence that the BJP would expand its base in all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma has earlier served as BJP president

Sat Sharma has earlier served as the president of the party from 2016-2018, till he was inducted as Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

After denying the party mandate to him on the Jammu West Assembly segment, Sat Sharma was earlier appointed as working president of the party on September 9, 2024, amidst electioneering.

Sat Sharma had won the 2014 Assembly elections from the Jammu West Assembly segment by a record margin of over 50,000 votes but he was denied a mandate on the same seat in the 2024 elections.

Sanjay Bhatia, Returning Officer (RO) for the state president's election in the presence of Saudan Singh, BJP national vice-president, and Shrikant Sharma, observer for the organizational elections under the ongoing "Sangathan Parv" of the party at the national level declared the result after the scrutiny of the papers submitted by Sat Sharma.

Sanjay Bhatia also announced the names of eight National Council members from Jammu & Kashmir.

Ch. Zulfikar Ali from Rajouri, Kuldeep Raj from Hiranagar, Rajni Sethi from Jammu, Anwar Khan from Baramulla, Sunita Raina from Srinagar, Gopal Gupta from Kathua, Rajinder Gupta from Rajouri, and Arif Raja from Srinagar were elected as the eight National Council members.