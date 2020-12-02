Meet the newest TikTok star Sasha Obama, younger daughter of former US president Barack Obama. This 19-year-old teenager is trending on Twitter. And the reason will wow you!!

Sasa Obama's dance moves are setting the internet on fire

Millennials and Gen Z are in awe of Sasha Obama after a video of her dancing on TikTok goes viral. Originally uploaded by user @pixiestick222, the video has been deleted. However, several internet users have managed to save the video.

Sasha dances to popular TikTik song, "Adderall" by Popp Hunna

In the 15-second-clip, Sasha is seen lip-syncing along to Popp Hunna's song Adderall (Corvette Corvette) while showing off some of her best moves in a choreographed dance routine with six pals.

Sasha fashion game in the video is on point

For the occasion, Sasha looked stunning in a black outfit. She looked classy in a collared button-up blouse with a V-neckline. She coupled the top with a pair of medium-wash jeans with a mid-rise silhouette to complete the look and layered it with gold necklaces, including one that looked like a dog tag-inspired and another simple chain-style choker. She also accessorized with several hoop earrings as well as a large statement cocktail ring.

Sasha styled her hair into a classic blow-out, and her long layered tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. For the final touch, Sasha glammed it up with long cream acrylic nails. Sasha made heads turn as she was happily dancing with her college mates.

Check out the video below:

Sasha Obama is living her best life ?? pic.twitter.com/3CfpWhqPLn — ¡Madam Auntie Vice President Kamala Harris! (@flywithkamala) December 2, 2020

Social media users went wild over the clip - with some hitting out at Sasha for the vulgar choice of song, while others criticised the fact that everyone else in the video is white.

Twitter rejoices Sasha Obama's killer dance moves.

'Sasha Obama has only white friends?' one person wrote on Twitter.'

"Sasha Obama out here having fun with her friends and people upset she got "a lot" of white friends. First of all, shut up. Secondly, you all don't have white friends? More than one? You all f*cking weird.."

Sasha Obama living her life and looking happy. Good on her (and her friends). https://t.co/d3TPiC5QXx — Jennefer Witter (@JenneferTBG) December 2, 2020

Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she’s out here living her best life. pic.twitter.com/n6dQn7Oy6t — John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) December 2, 2020

Seeing Sasha Obama with long acrylic nails warms my heart — Yztheartist (@yztheartist) December 2, 2020

Many users praised her for 'living her best life' and urging her to 'ignore her haters'.

It seems like she's a beautiful young woman who has friends who love her for just being herself,' one Twitter user commented, while another added: 'People are coming after Sasha Obama because she has several white friends? What? WHAT. People you need to put your energy elsewhere.'

Several users also pointed out just how much Sasha looks like her mother Michelle in the video, waxing lyrical about her 'gorgeous' appearance.

'Sasha Obama is beautiful, just like her mom,' one person wrote.

One Twitter user noticed that "Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal-looking friends, and is simply beautiful. We're good over here.."

This isn't the first time Sasha has gone viral for just simply.. having fun.

For the unversed, Sasha's latest viral TikTok appearance comes less than six weeks after a video of her caused a social media frenzy. The 19 years old newest TikTok sensation was seen lip-syncing the lyrics to Moneybagg Yo's crude song 'Said Sum', which also featured the rap duo City Girls, alongside an unnamed friend.

The video was initially uploaded by TikTok user @Cakethatsmg. However, the video was deleted from the platform after people started to recognise Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter — but that didn't stop fans from re-posting it on Twitter.