It seems like 2025 is the year for Kajol. After garnering accolades for her performance in the film Maa, the actor will be seen in Sarzameen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first look and teaser of Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, was unveiled on Monday, June 30.

Set in the pristine locales of Kashmir, Sarzameen is a political thriller. Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Vijay Menon, an Indian army officer. Kajol is seen as Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife in the film. The narrative amps up when his commitment and patriotism to the nation is put to the ultimate test and when his own family becomes entangled in a storm of suspicion and buried secrets.

However, after facing criticism and backlash for his debut in Naadayiaan, Ibrahim Ali Khan's screen presence stole the show. His drastic physical transformation wows netizens.

A shot in the teaser clip shows scars on his back before the viewer gets to see his face. With an unkempt beard and kohl-rimmed eyes, the teaser hints that Ibrahim is playing a terrorist in Sarzameen. However, the details about his character are under wraps.

Needless to say, characters played by Prithviraj and Ibrahim will battle it out in the snow-capped landscape of Kashmir.

The teaser has received a mixed response from fans and critics on social media. A section of users felt that the visuals bore a resemblance to the 2006 film Fanaa, which also starred Kajol opposite Aamir Khan.

Zooni Ali Beg from Fanaa ??? pic.twitter.com/cYjpIKlUjA — Iwasamwill (@Iwasamwill) June 30, 2025

Although the storyline of Sarzameen is different, many netizens pointed out that Kajol's look and the picturesque, snow-covered locations evoke strong Fanaa vibes.

Sarzameen trailer reminds me of Kajol from Fanaa ?????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Iwasamwill (@Iwasamwill) June 30, 2025

The film is directed by Kayoze Irani and is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Star Studios. The film won't be releasing in theatres but will directly take the OTT route and will drop on Jio Hotstar on 25th July.