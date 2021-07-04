Marking the first death anniversary of legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar on Saturday announced that his production company, T-Series, is all set to make a biopic on the first female choreographer in India, who made her career in the industry spanning 50 years.

Sharing the news on Instagram, T-Series wrote: "We're glad to announce that we've acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan's life story. Stay tuned!".

In a statement by the production company, recently Bhushan Kumar has acquired rights to Saroj Khan's life story from her children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan.

Talking about Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar said, "Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps."

He added that Saroj Khan's journey had started as early as a three-year-old and she had her own share of ups and downs and success and respect in the industry. Kumar praised the choreographer and said that her dedication towards the art was commendable. "I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother," he added.

'Hope the biopic will show her respect to the profession'

Responding to the announcement of the biopic, the choreographer's daughter Sukaina said in a press statement: "My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic."

Raju, who is also a choreographer, said he is glad that Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have decided to make a biopic on "the graceful Saroj Khan."

Choreographed more than 3,500 songs

Born as Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal, the three-time National Award winner has choreographed more than 3,500 songs, including iconic numbers such as Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), and Ye Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met).