Producer Anmol Kapoor is all set to release another unique story 'Saroj Ka Rishta' which will revolve around comedy and romance the film will also serve a great message in society.

He said, "Saroj Ka Rishta's movie concept talks about everyday life the struggle people go through that how in our society people are more focused on looks and neglect inner beauty. In today's time, it happens more often that people who are overweight face discrimination so I wanted to tell the story from their point of view, The struggle they go through in their lives. The motive of 'Saroj Ka Rishta' is we should see a person's heart instead of his/her body appearance. Let's treat everyone equally and with love and be considerate let's accept what they are as a person and cherish them."

"I have seen boycott trend from last 2,3 months but I don't think people are boycotting Bollywood or have any impact on the films I do believe content matters. In the pandemic, people were not traveling and were glued to only OTT but once the lockdown ended people started traveling again I think that had an impact also the type of content has changed people's tastes have changed. Movies like RRR and Pushpa did amazing in north India which means the content was really good. So we filmmakers have to understand that if we want to sustain a movie or have an impact then we have to show a remarkable film or a film that connects to people and their hearts so they will enjoy the film. I don't think boycotting Bollywood won't have any impact but I do believe people were angry and suffering during the pandemic and anger coming out differently now its responsibility to bring people to the cinema and entertain them with good movies" said the producer.

Saroj Ka Rishta will hit the screens on 16th September on a special occasion to celebrate 'National Cinema Day' and the ticket price would be just ₹75.