Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has ended its first weekend on a decent note. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Telugu film has managed to attract a good number of viewers to theatres.

Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.PR Handout

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection
In the first weekend, the Telugu film is on the verge of crossing Rs 100-crore mark in the Andhra and Telangana box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned Rs 96.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 65.25 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states.

It has raked in Rs 45.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 30.30 crore from Andhra, Rs 39.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 26.65 crore in Nizam and Rs 11.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.3 crore.

Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for the Telugu movie. It has collected Rs 4.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.4 crore.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre Release Business
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre Release Business.PR Handout

Whereas in the US, the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer has collected Rs 15.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.8 crore. From the rest of the world, the movie has earned Rs 8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.2 crore.

The worldwide collection of Mahesh Babu-starrer stands at Rs 124.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.2 crore. It is considered a decent start by the trade.

The Parasuram-directorial hit the screens on Friday to a huge hype. The movie has met with mixed reviews. Initially, a section of traders expected the movie to bomb at the collection centres, but it did better than expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The movie had minted Rs 63.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 40.8 crore on the first day.

