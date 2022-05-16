Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has ended its first weekend on a decent note. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Telugu film has managed to attract a good number of viewers to theatres.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection

In the first weekend, the Telugu film is on the verge of crossing Rs 100-crore mark in the Andhra and Telangana box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned Rs 96.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 65.25 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states.

It has raked in Rs 45.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 30.30 crore from Andhra, Rs 39.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 26.65 crore in Nizam and Rs 11.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.3 crore.

Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for the Telugu movie. It has collected Rs 4.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.4 crore.

Whereas in the US, the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer has collected Rs 15.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.8 crore. From the rest of the world, the movie has earned Rs 8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.2 crore.

The worldwide collection of Mahesh Babu-starrer stands at Rs 124.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.2 crore. It is considered a decent start by the trade.

The Parasuram-directorial hit the screens on Friday to a huge hype. The movie has met with mixed reviews. Initially, a section of traders expected the movie to bomb at the collection centres, but it did better than expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The movie had minted Rs 63.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 40.8 crore on the first day.