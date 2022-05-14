Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got an above-average opening at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The Telugu flick has managed to do well at the collection centres on day two despite getting mixed reviews.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Opening

Sarkaru Vaari Paata had managed to generate a positive pre-release hype which has translated into a good opening. The advance booking had met with good response and over Rs 8 crore business it had made from the sales of pre-sales of tickets.

On the first day, Sarkaru Vaari Paata minted Rs 63.5 crore at the worldwide box office with a distributors' collection of Rs 40.8 crore. From Andhra and Telangana alone, it raked in Rs 47 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 32.96 crore.

It shattered the opening-day record of Mahesh Babu's Sarikeru Neekevvaru which minted over Rs 53 crore at the worldwide box office. More importantly, it broke the record of recent biggie Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which had earned Rs 62.6 crore.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2nd Day Box Office Collection

On the second day, the movie has minted over Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office. It has estimated to have grossed over Rs 30 crore from the two Telugu-speaking states.

It means Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned over Rs 100 crore in two days at the worldwide box office. In the US, the Telugu movie has grossed over $1.5 million in two days including Thursday premieres.

With the movie retaining good viewership on day two and getting a decent response for the advance booking of tickets for the weekend shows, the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is expected to make good collections.

However, the success of the movie depends on how it performs post the first weekend.