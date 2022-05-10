A self-proclaimed reviewer has given the verdict on the much-awaited Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is scheduled to release on May 12. The mega-budget film is on par with Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

The reviewer named Umair Sandhu, who often posts reviews on films days before its release, has shared the review on Sarkaru Vaari Paata. "#MaheshBabu is like a ferocious lion who roars with all his might. The show belongs to the actor, who scorches the screen every time he displays the manic anger. Without doubt, He gives the power to #SarkaruVaariPaata .It's his best work to date. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2, [sic]" he tweeted.

In his next Tweet, he stated that the fans in North India will go crazy if release in Hindi. He tweeted, "#SarkaruVaariPaata should release in HINDI. North Indian fans go crazy just like #KGF2 & #Pushpa. Full on Dhamakedar Film hai. Aag lag Di Aag #SVP . [sic]"

Not just Mahesh Babu, he praised the performance of Keerthy Suresh. He tweeted, "#KeerthySuresh looks gorgeous [as always] and gives this character the dignity that it deserves. Her Chemistry with #MaheshBabu in #SarkaruVaariPaata is Super HOT ! Perfect Pairing ! #SVP is Sure Shot Blockbuster this Summer ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2. [sic]"

He then predicted that the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer will get an earth-shattering opening. "On the whole, #SarkaruVaariPaata rides on #MaheshBabu and only #MaheshBabu's star power. A masala film that's aimed at the masses, #SVP is backed by tremendous hype and hoopla, which will result in the film taking an earth-shattering start at the ticket window. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2. [sic]" he added.

The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame. Subbaraju, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sowmya Menon, Posnani Krishna Murali, Nadhiya, Ajay, and others are in the cast. The film has R Madhi's cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh's editing and S Thaman's music.