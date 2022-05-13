Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got a fantastic opening at the worldwide box office. The movie has become the eighth biggest South Indian opener of all time and the fourth biggest Telugu opener in the post-pandemic era.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Opening Day Collection (Break Up)

On the opening day, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has minted Rs 24.3 crore from Andhra with distributors' share of Rs 16.82 crore. It has earned Rs 17.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 12.24 crore from the Nizam area.

In total, the Parasuram-directorial has collected Rs Rs 47 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 32.9 crore from Andhra and Telangana box office on the first day.

Sarkar Vaari Paata's Collection Outside Andhra and Telangana

The Telugu flick has collected Rs 2.8 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.39 crore in Karnataka.

However, the biggest centre for the Mahesh Babu-starrer has turned out to be the US where it collected Rs 9.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.85 crore. From the rest of the world, it has earned Rs 4 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.6 crore.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Top 5 Opener List in Post Pandemic Era

Mahesh Babu has broken the record of his previous film Sarikeru Neekevvaru, which was released just before the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It had minted Rs 53 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office.

In the post-pandemic era, SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken the top place by minting Rs 222.5 crore. It is followed by KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 162.9 crore) and Radhe Shyam (Rs 66.9 crore). Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the fourth place by raking in Rs 63.5 crore. Pushpa (Rs 62.6 crore) and Bheemla Nayak (Rs 57 crore) are in the next two positions.