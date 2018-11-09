The ruling AIADMK's objection and protests against Sarkar has impacted the business of Vijay's film as it witnessed a huge drop on its third day in the state.

Sun Pictures had released Sarkar in 650+ screens and getting theatres was not a tough task this time as virtually there was no competition from other film. It helped the movie, which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, to get massive response for the advance booking, resulting in earth-shattering opening.

The good promotions and hype helped Sarkar to mint Rs 31.6 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office with a distributors' share of Rs 20.6 crore. On the first day, there were fans' shows where the price of the tickets were higher than usual and the occupancy in theatre was high.

On the following day, the movie saw a normal dip and raked in around Rs 18.5 crore to take two-day total to Rs 50.1. On the third day, the shows of the Vijay-starrer were cancelled in many centres that includes in Madurai.

Reports have emerged that the evening shows in Kasi theatre and many theatres have been cancelled. "It is extremely unfortunate that we've been asked to cancel night show of #Sarkar at #Tindivanam Rohini. More updates soon. Refunds will be initiated. [sic]" Nikilesh Surya, who manages Rohini Multiplex, tweeted.

The uncertainity over the shows and the cancellation have taken toll on the business of Sarkar. As a result, the movie is estimated to have earned around Rs 8-10 crore. The total gross of the AR Murugadoss' film is little over Rs 60 crore.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Sarkar were sold for 81 crore and the movie should gross over Rs 150 crore to be considered a profitable venture in the state.