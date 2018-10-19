The first teaser from Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar will be released on Friday evening, October 19, at 6 pm. It is being unveiled to coincide with the Dasara festival celebrations.

The team Sarkar has taken its own time to complete the teaser which sets the tone for the film's release in November. The makers want the clip to convey a proper message to the audience which ensures them of having the right expectations.

AR Murugadoss has a pattern when he releases promos from his movies. He ensures to have some elements in the clip which we have decoded below:

Vijay's Swag

Thalapathy Vijay plays an NRI in Sarkar and it is important for the team to showcase him in stylish avatars. His fans expect him to give him fashion goals. AR Murugadoss, whenever he has worked with big stars, has always seen to the fact that his heroes are styled well. The first look motion poster from Sarkar had shown him in colourful outfits and teaser might be an extension of it sans the cigarette smoking sequence in the poster that created a lot of controversies.

Punch Dialogue+Action

'I am waiting' dialogue in Thuppakki trailer was an instant hit among Thalapathy fans. They had gone crazy in theatres when the actor mouthed the one-liner in the film. AR Murugaoss is aware of the magic that such lines could create ahead of Sarkar, which has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead, and we can expect a punch dialogue or two in its teaser as well. It would be spiced up with action sequences in the promo.

BGM

Background score plays an important momentum in setting the mood. The teasers or trailers from AR Murugadoss had stuck a chord with the viewers when the tune blended with visuals. With AR Rahman composing it, one can expect the promo to have a BGM which elevates the quality of the video.