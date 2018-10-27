The South Indian Writers' Association (SIFW) has found similarities between the stories of Thalapthy Vijay's Sarkar and assistant director Varun Rajendran's Sengol. It means the movie is in serious trouble as the case against the film at Madras High Court gets stronger now.

The writers' guild has ruled that the story of Sarkar and Sengol is same. Varun Rajendran had lodged a complaint with the SIFW, while also filing a petition with the Madras High Court, which has asked AR Murugadoss and the production house to respond to the notice by 30 October.

According to the petition, Varun had registered his story with the SIFW in 2007 and AR Murugadoss had made changes to the storyline and claimed it to be his own. Hence, he sought a ban on the Tamil film, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead.

With the SIFW backing Varun, it is interesting to see whose way the verdict will come in the court. Nonetheless, the Sun Pictures has filed a caveat with the Madras High Court which bars the court from hearing the case against the Vijay-starrer without serving them notice.

AR Murugadoss has a history on facing story-theft allegations. Earlier, he was accused by filmmaker Minjur Gopi, who claimed the director had stolen his story. Gopi later withdrew the case

Meanwhile, Sun Pictures is getting ready for the release of Sarkar on 6 November. The movie has cleared the censor board test with 'U/A' certificate.

Sarkar is touted to be an action-thriller which revolves around an NRI, a corporate criminal, who wages war against politicians.