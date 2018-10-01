The second song from upcoming movie Sarkar came as a surprise for Thalapathy Vijay fans as the number was released without much hype on Sunday, September 30. The number titled Oruviral Puratchi has crossed three million hits.

AR Rahman has composed the music and sung the Oruviral Puratchi number along with Srinidhi Venkatesh. Vivek has penned the lyrics which has a struck a chord with the viewers.

It is a revolutionary song similar to the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. The song from AR Muruagdoss' film tries to highlight the importance of honest voting in a democratic country like India.

The song clearly indicates that it is a political thriller and it appears at a crucial stage of the movie, which has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. In about 17 hours, the song has amassed over 3 million hits with over 3.91 lakh likes and 22,000 dislikes.

The track from Thalapathy Vijay's film needs a few hearings before you start enjoying the number. Undoubtedly, a better track than Simtaangaran. Apart from the audience, many celebrities have also appreciated the number and their tweets can be read here:

Karthick Naren: Need of the hour. What a powerful song!

Ajay Gnanamuthu: More Ajay Gnanamuthu Retweeted Sun Pictures

Vera level song @ARMurugadoss sir.. Very powerful lyrics @Lyricist_Vivek Can't wait to watch Thalapathy in this song #SARKAR #OruViralPuratchi

Santhosh Dhayanidhi: Oru viral puratchi is gonna be a song which will lead vijay sir to the next step..you guys know what I am talking about #OruViralPuratchi #sarkar #Ilayathalapathy #ilayathalapathivijay special mention to our @Lyricist_Vivek who has given his best yet again for thalapathi

Sanchita Shetty: Listening to #oruviralpuratchi in a loop ❤️ #sarkar @arrahman @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss

Keba Jeremiah: Played guitars on this track for @arrahman in @actorvijay 's #Sarkar !! Sung by the boss himself and @iam_srinidhi_v !! Listen , Enjoy & Share !! #Oruviralpuratchi @ARMurugadoss @sunpictures.