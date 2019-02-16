Vijay's Sarkar has been declared as an "above average" hit at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie, which was released for Diwali festival, broke many records and became one of the biggest hits in Thalapathy's career.

In its home territory of Tamil Nadu, Sarkar has grossed Rs 122.5 crore in its lifetime. The distributors' share is said to be around Rs 72.1 crore. It has to be noted that the collection is higher than Rajinikanth's 2.0, which raked in around Rs 120 crore in the state.

Karnataka has turned out to be second biggest centre for Sarkar as the movie has earned Rs 18.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 7.7 crore. It is followed by Andhra and Telangana regions where the movie has collected Rs 15.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 8.8 crore.

In Kerala, Sarkar has grossed Rs 14 crore with distributors' share of Rs 5.9 crore. From rest of India, the Vijay-starrer has collected Rs 3.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.3 crore. The total domestic box collection of the movie stands at Rs 173 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Sarkar has done extremely well in the UAE (Rs 17.6 crore), Malaysia (Rs 15.2 crore) and North America (Rs 7.2 crore). On a whole, the AR Murugadoss-directorial has collected Rs 70.4 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of Sarkar is estimated to be about Rs 243.4 crore.

Vijay's Sarkar, which is produced by Sun Pictures, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads. It is a political thriller about an NRI taking on our corrupt political system.