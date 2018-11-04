Vijay's Sarkar is the biggest South Indian movie releasing this Deepavali. Without much competition from Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies, the Thalapathy starrer has become the first choice to watch in theatres for the moviegoers this festive season.

With unprecedented response for the advance booking, Vijay's Sarkar is aiming at a blockbuster opening at the worldwide box office. A rough estimation indicates the movie to be releasing in over 2500 screens worldwide with some trade trackers predicting to touch 3000-mark by Monday evening.

Although there is uncertainty over the special morning shows in Tamil Nadu, it has not stopped exhibitors from having special shows of Vijay-starrer in other states. IFAR International, which has acquired the Kerala theatrical rights, is cashing in on the occasion by having fans' shows in almost all the screens across the state.

The distributor has already booked 235 special shows which begins at 6 am on Tuesday, November 6. Karthika Theatre in Thalikulam village in Thrissur district will create a record of sorts by playing the movie non-stop for 24 hours.

In Karnataka, there will be over 50+ special shows, mainly in and around Bengaluru.

As special shows of AR Murugadoss' film are unlikely to happen in Tamil Nadu, there is a huge demand for tickets for all the shows for the first two days. Sarkar is predicted to cross 1000 shows in Chennai alone with multiplex chain Sathyam Cinemas estimated to screen 120+ shows on the opening day.

"Humongous pressure at the counters for #Sarkar advance bookings ... 6th Nov Day1 SOLD OUT !!! Online bookings open from Nov 7th only ...[sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, the Managing Director of Vettri Theatres, tweeted along with a clip showcasing the audience queuing up to buy the tickets.

The situation is similar in the US where the movie will have premieres in 150+ locations in two languages (Tamil and Telugu).

In the Gulf, the movie which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, will have 650+ shows in 74 locations. Whereas in Malaysia, the movie will see the light of the day in 115 theatres and will have 700+ screens. Apart from these countries, it is releasing in 40+ countries.