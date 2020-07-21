Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has once again found himself in hot waters for his controversial remarks defining different communities in the country. This time, Deb has drawn a questionable comparison between people of Punjab and Haryana against Bengalis, calling them "less intelligent" and "very intelligent."

Speaking at the Agartala Press Club event on Sunday, Deb said Sardars and Jats are are less intelligent, but they are physically strong. Quickly after, Deb says, Bengalis are "very intelligent" in a measly attempt to elaborate on his statement about how different communities in India have "a certain type and character."

Sardars have 'less brains'

"If you talk about people of Punjab, the Punjabi Sardar is not afraid of anyone. Their brains are dull but physically they are very strong. You cannot defeat them by strength, but with the help of the brain."

He further went on to talk about the Haryanvi, who also, according to him, have dull brains.

"In Haryana, you have the Jats. They also have limited brains but are physically well built," he said.

Now, drawing comparisons between brains and brawn, he dragged Bengalis into the conversation.

"Now, speaking about Bengal and Bengalis, it is said that in this world Bengalis are known for wit. Nobody can beat the wit and the brain of a Bengali.," the CM said.

Tripura CM controversies

This is not the first time Deb has landed himself at the centre of controversies with his remarks. In April, the Tripura CM had wrongly quoted the number of COVID cases in the neighbouring states of Assam and Manipur.

Going back to last year, Deb had said people who do not accept Hindi as a national language do not love the country. In 2018, his remarks about internet and satellite communications existing during the time of Mahabharata, which made the headlines and became the centre of jokes on social media. The series of his baseless, controversial remarks have long baffled media and netizens, who have been quick to call out the chief minister.