TV and film actor Ranjan Sehgal, who is known for his role in Omung Kumar's Sarbjit starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda, has passed away at 36 due to multiple organ failure. He breathed his last in a Chandigarh hospital on July 11. According to reports, the actor was unwell for a long time now. The disease, he was suffering from, is yet to be known.

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter to pay their last respects to the actor. "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Ranjan Sehgal (Member since Nov 2010)."

Apart from Sarbjit, Ranjan had been a part of Bollywood films such as Force and Karma and a Punjabi film called Mahi NRI. He has also acted in TV shows such as Crime Patrol, Saavdhan India, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Bhawar, Kuldeepak and Gustakh Dil among others.