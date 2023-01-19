SARBARISH MAJUMDER (SAV PRO), Music Producer & Director, he is better known by SAV PRO In Bollywood. "Music can change the world". SAV PRO, India's Great Music Director, Music Producer, Singer, Lyric Writer, and Film Director believes in bringing the world close together through it's music.

SAV PRO is associated with the music industry from the past two decades, having an ample catalogue of music comprising Hindi Bollywood that covers the length & breadth of India. We believe after silence, the nearest to expressing the inexpressible is Music. So, all the music lovers who believe in magic of music come join us and live the magic of music with SAV PRO.

Sarbarish, is an Indian music Producer, director, composer & singer for Bollywood films & Albums. In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has composed music for more than 2000 Bollywood Songs.

Sarbarish Majumder, the founder of AUDIO7 Music company. In his 20 years long career, almost every popular singer has sung for his Movies & Albums. His frequent playback Singers are Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra, Hariharan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kunal Ganjawala, Arijit Singh from the early phase of his career.

Born in a Bengali family, Sarbarish was initiated into the world of music at the age of 16. He was a student of SIES School. He is trained in Indian classical music. He also studied western classical music. He has started HAR GHAR GEETA music player & SPIRITUALITY CHANNEL.

Sarbarish Majumder Music Producer & Music Director of Bollywood Film Industry. He is Working now for T-series, Zee Music & B4u Music. He is also doing music for AB Bansal co. & Audio7.

He has a good musical team (Vinod Nair, Asish Golani, Rahul Baksaariya, Pankaj Sigra & Others).

AUDIO 7

"Music can change the world". AUDIO7 is India's Great Music Label & Production House, believes in bringing the world close together through its music.

AUDIO7 Production is associated with the music industry from the past 2 decades, having an ample catalogue of music comprising Hindi & Bengali languages that covers the length & breadth of India. We believe after silence, the nearest to expressing the inexpressible is Music. So, all the music lovers who believe in magic of music come join us and live the magic of music with AUDIO7.

Sarbarish's new project "IS DILME" Song by PRADEEP MEHTA running Successfully.