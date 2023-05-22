Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away today in Hyderabad after battling with health issues for more than a month now. Sarath Babu has been part of many films in which he played different characters, but never the lead role.

Here are some popular movies featuring Sarath Babu and a brief explanation of why you might consider watching them:

Sankarabharanam (1980) - This critically acclaimed Telugu film is considered a classic. Sarath Babu's performance as a sincere police officer is remarkable, and the film's music and storyline make it a must-watch.

Swathi Muthyam (1985) - Directed by K. Viswanath, this Telugu film stars Kamal Haasan and Raadhika alongside Sarath Babu. It explores the story of an autistic man and the challenges he faces in society. Sarath Babu delivers a powerful performance in this emotionally charged film.

Nayagan (1987) - Directed by Mani Ratnam, this Tamil film is considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Sarath Babu portrays a significant supporting role in the movie, which stars Kamal Haasan. Nayagan tells the story of a Mumbai underworld don and his rise to power.

Rudraveena (1988) - In this Telugu musical drama, Sarath Babu plays a pivotal role alongside Chiranjeevi. The film explores the struggles faced by a socially conscious classical musician. Sarath Babu's performance and the film's music make it a compelling watch.

Magaadu (1976) - This Telugu action-drama features Sarath Babu as the lead protagonist. The film showcases his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray complex characters with conviction.

Manithanin Marupakkam (1986) - Sarath Babu delivers a remarkable performance in this Tamil film, which revolves around the theme of reincarnation. The movie explores the consequences of past actions and how they affect the present.

Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989) - Sarath Babu appears in a supporting role in this Tamil film, which stars Kamal Haasan in a dual role. The movie is a blend of comedy, action, and drama, and Sarath Babu's presence adds depth to the storyline.

Shankar Guru (1987) - Sarath Babu portrays a lead role in this Tamil film, which deals with social issues and corruption. The film showcases his strong screen presence and acting prowess.

Samsaram Oka Chadarangam (1987) - This Telugu film explores the complexities of marital relationships. Sarath Babu's portrayal of a husband caught between his wife and mother-in-law is compelling and adds depth to the film.

Idhaya Kovil (1985) - Sarath Babu stars alongside Mohan and Radha in this Tamil romantic drama. The film tells the story of unrequited love and features memorable performances, including Sarath Babu's.

These films showcase Sarath Babu's versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. They are considered significant contributions to Indian cinema and are worth watching for their engaging storylines, memorable performances, and impactful themes.