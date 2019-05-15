Finding your passion is easy; pursuing it with all you have got, not so much. Especially when it is fashion you are in love with, a rather unconventional choice that not many give everything else up for. Sarang Patil, a fashion enthusiast, has however dared to do what not many do and go after his dreams full time.

Sarang Patil is a successful fashion blogger and a popular social media influencer. His journey started when he appeared in GQ 2014 as best dressed men in India. After working in fashion industry as freelance stylist, Sarang's style caught up many a celebrity eyes, he has collaborated with luxury brands Armani, Burberry, Dior, Ferrari etc. In 2014 Sarang was identified as the top blogger In India .

Sarang has a laid back style that he constantly experiments with. "I don't go all Met Gala with my fashion style, but I still make a statement," he says with a laugh. Putting different pieces of clothing together and pulling them off with confidence is his secret.

He has also quite a few men's styling and grooming workshops under his belt. His big fan base loves his regular guidance and tips that he shares with them. Sarang's blog, is quite popular among youngsters from all over the country who turn to it for the latest fashion updates, and styling and grooming tips.

Sarang's blog is complete guide for today's men in India. From fashion and grooming accessories to automobiles and technology, Sarang's blog covers all aspects lifestyle.