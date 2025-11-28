Popular couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. Since then, fans and celebrities have been eagerly waiting for the couple to reveal the name of their daughter. However, after almost six months of welcoming their baby girl, on Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally took to social media and revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

Sidharth and Kiara have named their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra

The newly minted parents shared a collaborative post on social media, which read: "From our prayers, to our arms (folded hands emoji), our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

The post gives fans a glimpse of little Saraayah. The first photo shows Sidharth and Kiara holding their baby girl's tiny feet. Their daughter has worn a pair of well-knit white socks.

The name Saraayah is a beautiful, modern-sounding variation inspired by names found in both Sanskrit and Arabic traditions. While spellings differ across cultures—Saraya, Sarayah, Saraiya, Saraiyah—the essence of the name stays consistent: it symbolises purity, nobility, and a guiding light.

Possible meanings of the name 'Saraayah

Pure or honourable (associated with Arabic variations), "Essence" or "substance" (linked to Sanskrit-inspired interpretations)

It refers to light, clarity, or radiance, gentle.

Most celebrity kids born in 2025 fall under Gen Beta, and this name fits perfectly; it's modern, meaningful, and beautifully symbolic.

Several celebrities took to Kiara and Sidharth's comments section and congratulated Kiara.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post with, "My love and blessings always..." along with a red heart emoji.

Other celebs, namely Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor, also showered love on the little one in the comments section.

On July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl.

The couple wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl."

While the official announcement was made on July 16, the news about Sidharth and Kiara embracing parenthood started doing the rounds on July 15 itself.