There's no denying the fact that ever since her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan and her brilliant debut in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan, has been grabbing the limelight just everywhere. The young starlet has been making waves and how! From gym outings, movie promotions, events, parties to a night out with friends; everything about Sara makes its way to the papers.

There were reports of Sara Ali Khan being offered 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff which she declined due to date issues. And recently, there were reports of Sara having declined a Uddham Singh biopic opposite Vicky Kaushal owing to her small part in the film. This indeed had come as surprising news since Vicky Kaushal is considered one of the actors with whom everyone wishes to pair up with. But, Sara's decision to hold firm on her grounds made us all take note of her strong commitment to work. However, a certain piece of news floating around lately has left us all intrigued.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, Sara Ali Khan's PR team has been spreading fake news about the actress refusing such big projects in order to increase her market value and demand in the industry. Her PR team had apparently done the same thing when there were reports of her doing a film with Imtiaz Ali had surfaced. The same report states that the makers of Uddham Singh biopic have clarified that they have not approached any other actor or actress for the film apart from Vicky Kaushal as the film is in its inception stage. The team is currently hunting for good locations to shoot the film and only after that would they approach anyone to pair up opposite rising star Vicky Kaushal.

Well, we don't know whether or not it's actually Sara's team's gimmick, but, we would certainly love to see Sara with Vicky Kaushal.