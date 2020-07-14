Covid has now hit the Pataudis of Bollywood. Actor Sara Ali Khan took to social media to inform her fans that their driver has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Love Aaj Kal actress also informed that she along with her family members and other staff at home underwent the COVID test and their reports came out negative.

The driver has now been moved to a quarantine center.

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!" Sara Ali Khan wrote on Instagram.

The news comes after the members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday (July 12).

The same day, Rekha's house was also sealed by the BMC after one of her security guards was tested positive for COVID-19.