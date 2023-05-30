The highly anticipated IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29. The stadium was filled with fans and supporters cheering up for both teams and guess what, Bollywood stars were not an exception. Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were present to promote their upcoming film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke".

Sara Ali Khan at IPL 2023 finale

But it seems the promotional activity didn't turn out lucky for Sara Ali Khan. During the finale, Shubman Gill, who was one of the star cricketers of this IPL season, got dismissed early with just 39 runs and soon after this, netizens started trolling Sara.

Sara and Shubman were spotted together a number of times at lunch and dinner dates, which eventually started the speculation about their relationship. However, the latest rumours claim that Shubman has parted ways with Sara Ali Khan and is back with former girlfriend Sara Tendulkar again. The actress and the sports star have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. But there is no confirmation of Shubman's present relationship yet.

Netizens call Sara Ali Khan "panauti"

During the match, when Shubman got out early, netizens started calling Sara unlucky for her presence at the stadium. In addition, a dancing video of the 'Kedarnath' actress at the stadium after the CSK win has also grabbed the attention of the netizens and added fuel to their breakup rumors.

One user wrote on social media, "#Sara came today to watch #ShubmanGill's Batting & he got out early?#GTvCSK #IPL2023Final #MSDhoni". Another user mentioned, "Sara Ali Khan played panauti for him".

On the work front, Sara and Vicky Kaushal's film "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is set to release on June 2. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.