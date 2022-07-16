Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Although they have denied, speculations around their relationship have been popping up on regular basis in Telugu media.

Now, a latest development has given credence to their affair. Well, in the new episode of Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan Season 7, Sara Ali Khan opened up on dating rumours of Deverakonda and Mandana.

During the rapid-fire round with Janhvi Kapoor, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director questioned," Do you keep a tab on the social media follower count of your contemporaries and who are you most entertained by?" To which the 'Dhadak' actor replied, "At one point I was very intrigued by how fast Rashmika's Instagram was growing."

Sara Ali Khan was quick in he response as she said, "How Cheesy", hinting toward the dating rumours of the 'Geetha Govinda' duo. The second episode of Karan's chat show became a 'Vijay Deverakonda Special' after the 'Kedarnath' actor revealed that she would love to date the 'Arjun Reddy' actor in the future.

Both Sara and Janhvi started calling the south actor 'Cheese' after the 'Roohi' actor said, "We can't be after the same slice of cheese as you said". Post that, the 'Simmba' actor's "How Cheesy" comment shed some light on Vijay and Rashmika's linkup rumours.

Earlier, there we were reports of Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna. However, both the actors have denied the reports.

The rumoured couple had worked together in two films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry in both these films became the talk of the town and off camera too the two seemed bonding like a house on fire.