Actress Sara Ali Khan was photographed on a dinner date with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant. The picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman enjoying a meal together is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Earlier there were rumours that Shubman was dating Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Ali Khan is actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she was seen in the film 'Love Aajkal 2'. Shubman Gill is part of the Indian cricket team and started his international cricket career in February 2017.

On the acting front, Sara, who was last seen on screen in 'Atrangi Re', will next be seen in 'Gaslighit' alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.