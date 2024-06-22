Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo gave a stellar performance in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. It was during the shooting of the film that the two were even rumoured to be dating. Even though Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide back in 2020, Sara keeps sharing anecdotes and remembering him on his birthday and death anniversary.

Recently, in an interview, Sara spoke about all the love that came her way after Kedarnath. She credited it all to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara also added that she is as curious as Sushant was. The Love Aaj Kal actress also shared a memory where she couldn't get a scene right and reached out to the actor, who enacted the scene so well that she went ahead and just copied him.

Remembering Sushant

"There are so many (favourite memories). There was one moment where Gattu sir (director Abhishek Kapoor) was rushing and he and Sushant had worked together before so I just went to Sushant and I was like, 'I don't know how to do this, there's one, this, this line, just show me.' And he just showed me. And I just went and I copied him," Khan told Mid-day.

Sara gets emotional

Sara welled up further talking about the late actor and added, "Being able to speak Hindi the way that I do, is something that people appreciate about me quite often whether it's being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant. Any love I've gotten for Kedarnath, and it's a lot, it's just all him. I can't give you a memory."

After Sushant, Sara Ali Khan was linked with Kartik Aaryan. While Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter has often spoken about why they broke up, Kartik has always maintained a dignified silence on the matter.