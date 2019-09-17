Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Coolie no.1, recently featured on the cover of a leading magazine and she was looking as beautiful as she is ever.

Sara Ali Khan looks glamourous in her silk, chiffon and lace dress with net stocking and suede boots in one picture. In another one, we can see her rocking a sequin top with sequin pants paired with leather. When it comes to dressing up, the actress is one of the best there is and has become an idol for the younger generation ever since her debut movie.

Sara Ali Khan debuted featured on the cover of a leading magazine within three months of her debut and ever since then, she has become one of the most sought after faces for magazines across the nation.

She has received wide appreciation for her debut which was unique in the way where her first and second film both were released in the span of two weeks and both were huge successes at the box office. No other actor has had such a strong debut. The actress is only two movies old and is widely appreciated for her well-spoken nature and for her choice in films.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs 30 crore, this year alone. Her endorsement range starts right from a sports brand to a jewellery brand. This shows how versatile as an actress Sara Ali Khan is.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Both the movies are slated to be released next year.