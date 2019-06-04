Sara Ali Khan has been in limelight since she made her Bollywood debut. Now, the actress shines as the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar for the month of June.

The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow mustard wrap around dress with ruffle sleeves. The look is accessorised with a classic metal watch, metal bangles and messy hair.

The magazine took to their social media handle and announcing Sara Ali Khan as their cover girl shared, "Our June cover Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) has found a home in an industry she loves. With two films already under her belt, she has earned critical acclaim and social media stardom. And she's finding a way to live and work by her own rules. It's no wonder she can't stop smiling."

Sara made a promising debut with Kedarnath and her second film Simmba went on a huge roll in the theatres with a commendable box office collection.

Sara, who is just 2 films old in Bollywood, has become the sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her. The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs 30 crore this year alone right from a sports brand to jewellery brand. The range of her brands is varied.

Sara is on cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on yet another leading magazine's cover for its March feature. The absolute beauty has left us jaw-drop, and we cannot simply take our eyes off from the picture.

Amongst the many actresses who made their debut in 2018, Sara had won several accolades for her debut, including 'best debut' for the year, 2018. Sara is the only actress to win Instagrammer of the year for the presence she holds across social media.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is a much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress on the silver screen again.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's film alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1' both are slated to be released next year.