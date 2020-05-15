When it comes to Disney and Disney princesses, it's never easy to pick one. We all used to see a little bit of ourselves in the imaginary princesses and would dream about donning the same beautiful gowns and kissing our prince charming! These princesses took us to a world of hope amid uncertainty, strength amid difficulty and love amid all the chaos. They made us believe in happily ever after and gave us hope of a better tomorrow. No wonder, even after growing wise and old, we still don't mind indulging in anything princess-y.

These princesses are gorgeous, stylish and lovable. No wonder we see a lot of these Disney princesses in our Bollywood actresses too. So what if we could cast our favourite actresses as these princesses. Who would play who? Let's take a look.

Elsa – Sara Ali Khan: Apart from all that superpower and icy mavericks, what sets apart Elsa from other Disney princesses is her belief in herself. Her independence, strong will and beauty is what makes her the aspirational Ice Queen.

A great deal of what we get to see in the way Sara Ali Khan carries herself too. However, we wouldn't really mind seeing her play Anna too as she is as adorable as Elsa.

Rapunzel – Janhvi Kapoor: A little bit feisty, a little bit fiery; Rapunzel was not the one to restrict herself to preconceived norms. A beautiful fearless princess, with long and shiny hair, who was always ready to take on the world! Now, doesn't that take us straight to Janhvi?

Belle – Ananya Panday: Gorgeous, demure-yet-strong, free-spirited Belle has always been one of the most loved Disney princesses. Apart from immense knowledge on things and ravishing gowns, what set her apart was the fact that she turned a beast into a prince. And who other than Ananya to do the honours, right?

Ariel – Tara Sutaria: For all of us, Ariel is someone who represents embracing oneself, living life at her own terms, revelling in freedom and being a diva in every which way; a character perfectly suited for Tara Sutaria.

Merida - Mithila Palkar: Apart from those gorgeous curls and their names starting with the letter 'M', what strikes us the most about the two is their bravery. While Merida always seemed like the pioneer of breaking free and letting it go, Mithila's choice of projects can be seen as something quite similar in trajectory to Merida's.