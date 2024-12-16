Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's dating story first came to light on a Koffee with Karan episode, which also featured Janhvi Kapoor. Since then, there has been much speculation as to whether they would ever get back or not or why they broke up. Well, very recently, the ex-couple added fuel to the fire and got fans super excited with a video of them doing a dance sequence. The behind-the-scenes video of the two dancing has gone viral and is from the sets of 'Sky Force'.

In the video, Veer and Sara are seen doing coordinated dance steps with background dancers to a Garhwali song in front of a Buddhist temple. While Sara looked lovely in a pristine white saree paired with a white blouse, Veer looked dapper in a classic suit. The two were all smiles as they performed their dance steps.

The video, even though it was uploaded on Instagram first, was soon put up on Reddit for posterity, and a discourse too was started. While some people trolled, the two others remained optimistic about them getting back together.

An eager netizen commented, "Are they getting back together?"

A user wrote, "If this two comes in relationship again jhandvi and Sara will be jethani devrani lol" to which a netizen replied, "Sad he's with Manushi."

Right after Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party, there were rumours that Veer Pahariya was dating Manuch Chhillar; neither of them confirmed nor denied the rumors, but there were videos where they were seen having a good time together with Veer's brother Shikhar and his partner Janhvi Kapoor.

Netizens also did not fret about criticising Veer, his expressions, and his dance steps; a comment read, "He is flinching because of the sun. Oh my God. What the hell. Yes we would all flinch normally but not if it is a romantic song and dance. Important edit: Background dancers have better expressions." Another wrote, "no rhythm no expression no skills at all in either of the two. Veer doesn't even look attractive enough to be an actor. How delusional are they to look at themselves and feel that they have everything to be an actor".