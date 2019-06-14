A kid is making a buzz with his unique Digital marketing expertise. Now you might think a kid creating buzz? Yes, you read it right. Young talent named Saqib Malik is a new digital marketing guru from the U.K., has taken the world with storm due to his ability of digital marketing.

Saqib Malik is the founder of Prestige Perfection, which is a digital marketing company that gives solutions for all the types of business and stars with their promotional work.

Saqib Malik has successfully done work for many renowned celebrities worldwide and stamped his name with gold at an early age in the digital marketing world. He has done promotional job for celebs like Juicy J, 24hrs, Chloe Crowhurst, Billyracxx, Chase The Money, June James, Pitbull, Janet Jackson, DJ shadow, MAGIC!, Mark Pelli, Grandson, Xenia Ghali, Tristan Wells, Moncler Mellz, Sophie Beem, Betty Idol, DJ Chose, Imaj, Abrina, Dice Soho, OG Ron C & The Chopstars, Chopcloud, Beatking, ESG, Rachel Price, Sydney Jaffe, Chlo Subia, Trakksounds, QMoney, Damar Jackson, Lady Feyi, JaynFresh, Mayberry, 93.7 The Beat (KQBT), APG, label Gold, Empire Distribution, Warner Bros, Think It's A Game Records, Latium Entertainment, & 300 Entertainment and many more.

He started his journey as a developer. Then he produced many music albums and by doing that he got the grip in digital marketing, and now he is pro in this work.

Currently, Saqib's company is working for many U.S. & U.K. celebs, and now they want to work in India for celebrity promotion.

Saqib feels his promotional strategy will surely work for Bollywood celebs and Industrialists, and they will get the jump in their respective career which they are looking for, from a long time.

Saqib is holding an office in Mumbai, the heart of Indian Bollywood, and he is planning to establish more offices across India and wants to work with top names of India.