A day after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant vowed to use police force to deal with villagers protesting the Indian Navy's initiative of hoisting a national flag at the St Jacinto island in South Goa, the flag hoisting ceremony was conducted peacefully on Saturday.

"After a slight misunderstanding yesterday (Aug 13), a team from Goa Naval Area and residents amicably participated in National Flag hoisting at St Jacinto island," the Indian Navy statement said. "The residents also sang the National Anthem along with the Naval team during the event," it said.

On Friday, villagers of St Jacinto island, led by state Nationalist Congress Party president Jose Phillip D'Souza had gathered in the church square on the island to protest against the flag hoisting ceremony planned by the naval authorities.

They made it plain, however, that they were not opposed to the flag being unfurled. Instead, they said, the citizens of the village will hoist the flag themselves.

When the Navy canceled the program to hoist the national flag, on Saturday morning Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed it as an anti-India activity and asked the Navy to carry out the ceremony as scheduled.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he had requested the Indian Navy to continue with the program as per the schedule and assured full cooperation from Goa Police.

He tweeted, "It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my government will not tolerate such acts."

He further wrote, "These attempts of Anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be Nation First."

However, the residents of the Island have argued that more than 200 families have been unfurling the national flag every year and this year also they would do the same. They have shown their apprehension about the interference by politicians.

They also indicated that the islanders' uneasiness originated from their concern over political intents that they believe are detrimental to the island's interests. People are concerned that once the island is brought under port control, it would be taken over by government officials and sold to private developers.

Flag hoisting events are undertaken on islands across the nation to instill a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run-up to the 75th year of Independence, as part of the Defence Ministry's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.