Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra has taken a massive step into the international arena and as a new venture, the actress will be lending her voice to Tessa Thompson as Agent M in the classic 'Men in Black' International.

Even though Sanya is lending her voice to the reel character of Tessa Thompson, the actress has made sure she gets into the skin of her character, to the best. Sanya was quite successful in doing that as she started bearing resemblance to the character because of her hair-do, dressing style and her starking personality she has imbibed to get into Tessa's character.

Known as a director's actor, Sanya has put in a lot of effort and practice as she is lending her voice for the first time and this is a new experience for her. With this dedication and hardwork, the movie is set to do wonders all across the globe.

This young actress is well-known for doing her best to deliver the performance which is expected from her, proven by the roles she has essayed in her career. From the very beginning, she has hand-picked roles that are challenging and with MIB International as well she is testing herself.

Sanya is receiving appreciation from all quarters as she has delivered work which has been critically acclaimed.

After giving her best in the blockbuster hit sports drama Dangal, her next project was Badhaai Ho and it broke all records and gained a lot of commercial success. She also signed a very unique film Patakha which was a genre she had never tried and later on she tried the romance genre and did ' Photograph' with Nawazuddin.

She has treated her fans time and again with dance videos and they totally adore her for that.

Sanya's presence across social media is immense and she continues to win over hearts with her dancing, selfies and fashion goals.

In the forthcoming time, we will witness the actress in Anurag Basu's next alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Shaikh. Apart from movies and this action-adventure Men In Black: International will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 14th in Hindi, English, and Tamil.