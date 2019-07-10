Fashion is something that comes from within. Santwinder Singh Waraich is a classic example of it, as he claims to be the first Sikh fashion influencer. Based in Chandigarh, he is a fashion mentor as well as an international model.

The way Santwinder Singh Waraich carries himself whether be in traditional or the western attire has a great impact on the youth across the globe. He has gained a lot of recognition among the top brands of India. Some of the branded campaigns he has worked include Skechers India, Flying Machine, Daniel Wellington, Superdry, Jack & Jones and several other sports and nutrition brands.

Born on November 17, 1992 in Fatehgarh Sahib, Santwinder has achieved a lot at a very young age. His father Gurnam Singh is a farmer and his mother Harwinder Kaur is a homemaker. He has two siblings – an elder sister and a younger brother. Their childhood was spent in a village due to their father's profession.

However, their mother made a choice to move to Chandigarh to give them good education. Santwinder Singh completed his secondary education from Guru Nanak Public School and later attended Punjab Technical University to study Civil Engineering.

Who knew that life had some other plans for him? In his 20s, he realised that his passion lies in the fashion industry. He considers his mother to be a big inspiration in his journey of being a fashion influencer. He began his blogging career when he was in college. With having a unique style of his own, many of his classmates took fashion advice from this Sikh fashion expert.

On April 14, 2014, Santwinder presented himself as a fashion blogger on Instagram and he received a great response. There has been no looking back for him since then. He has earned a lot of achievements within a short span of time.

Santwinder has been featured in world's largest wedding magazine Asiana International Wedding Magazine and has also been featured on several publications like ScoopWhoop, MensXP and India Today to name a few. He was also ranked among the top 13 desirable men in Chandigarh.

Santwinder has 122K followers on Instagram and 170K subscribers on his YouTube channel. Well, that's what the fashion industry has given this man. Talking about style he believes, "Style is a reflection of your own attitude and personality" and we totally agree with him.