Facing allegations of ignoring talented and deserving players from the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a high-level enquiry committee to probe the selection process of the J&K football team for the 79th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2025.

As per Government Order No. 50-JK (YSS) of 2025, issued on December 17 by Commissioner / Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Yasha Mudgul, the committee has been mandated to examine the entire selection process and ascertain the factual position in a time-bound manner.

The enquiry committee will be headed by Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Anuradha Gupta, and will comprise senior officers from various departments along with experienced sports professionals. The DG has also been authorised to co-opt two former national-level footballers, one each from the Jammu and Kashmir regions, to assist the panel.

According to the order, the committee will conduct an in-depth enquiry into the selection procedure and submit its findings and recommendations within seven days.

To ensure transparency, the government has decided to allow public participation in the enquiry. Members of the general public will be permitted to present their views and submissions before the committee on three notified days each in Jammu and Srinagar.

Sports minister promises impartial inquiry

The move follows assurances by Sports Minister Satish Sharma, who on Monday said a fair and impartial inquiry would be conducted after allegations surfaced over discrimination against players from the Jammu region. The controversy erupted after it emerged that only one player from Jammu was selected in the 20-member squad, triggering protests and political backlash in the region.

While the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council dismissed the allegations as misleading and maintained that the selection process was purely merit-based, reports indicate that around 74 players from Jammu had participated in the trials but failed to make the final cut.

In a social media post, the Sports Minister said the government had taken cognisance of media reports and assured that any violation of the merit-based selection policy would invite strict action and punitive consequences.

The J&K Santosh Trophy squad comprises Nirdosh Sagotra, Furkhan Ahmed Dar, Shahid Nazir, Zubair Ahad Akhoon, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Aakif Javaid, Basit Ahmed Bhat, Hyder Yousuf, Urfan Hamid, Shahmeer Tariq, Talib Nazir, Mohammad Inam, Shakir Ahmed Sheikh, Adnan Ayoub, Sahil Khurshid, Asrar Rehbar, Waris Amin, Ahteeb Ahmed Dar, Ikhlaq Fayaz Bhat, and Hayat Bashir. The selection committee was headed by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

BJP, Congress slam government over selection

Not only the opposition BJP, but also the Congress, which is part of the coalition government, criticised the Omar Abdullah-led government over the selection of only one player from the Jammu region.

Chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ravinder Sharma, expressed serious concern over the alleged "bias" in the selection of players for the Santosh Trophy and questioned the rationale behind selecting just one player from Jammu despite a large number of candidates from the region.

Expressing surprise over the non-selection of several players despite high participation from Jammu, he said that a clear response was expected from the concerned authorities to place the facts in the public domain. However, he alleged there had been complete silence, which he termed unfortunate and dangerous in view of regional sensitivities and growing resentment among the people, especially the youth.

He urged the government and concerned authorities to immediately respond to the controversy and allegations of bias and injustice, stating that such issues cannot be allowed to persist in a sensitive region with multiple vested interests.