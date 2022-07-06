Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most-awaited flicks in Kollywood. The makers released the character poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. However, it looks like fans are not happy with the dull poster and criticised the makers for churning out quality-less works.

One user also pointed out the wrong spelling of Aditya Karikalan. He wrote, "People his name is Aadiththa Karikaalan, not Aditya. Why are you sanskriticing a Tamil name? How difficult is it to get a name right?"

Another user added, "Adita Karikala (ஆதித்த கரிகாலன்) is the correct name & Tamil name. Aditya Karikala ( ஆதித்திய கரிகாலன்) is the wrong name & it is the Sanskrit name. Do not twist the original name."

While some users also pointed out the wrong portrayal of Cholas as Vaishnavites to please the pan-India audience. "Cholas are saivaites Just to make it a pan India movie don´t change facts! plus ஆதித்த கரிகாலன் do some research pls!"

Another user wrote, "Cholas followed Shaivism, arul mozhi built big temple, but why none of your character intro posters not having shaivite marks on forehead, jayam Ravi looks like karna, if it is being portrayed in the same way in film too, it would be a disaster in TN and would disappoint Readers."

To this, another one replied, "Knowing mani, it will be full of Vaishnava references."

Some users also pointed out the dull-looking posters as a big disappointment. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.The original book was a five-part series. Read the Synposis Here!

It has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director. The team is all set for a grand teaser launch in Thanjavur, which was the capital of the Chola dynasty, from the first week of July. The first part will hit the screens on September 30.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores, the expectations for the film are sky-high.