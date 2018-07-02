The eight and final season of record-breaking television series 'Game of Thrones' is getting ready. Maker HBO has confirmed a 2019 premiere while there are reports that the team has wrapped up the filming in Croatia, Northern Ireland and Iceland.

Now, the 22-year-old Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the fantasy-thriller has hinted at more blood and deaths in the final season. In an interview to Gold Derby, Sophie assured fans that the finale will be more huge and few deadly changes will take place. "I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It's 'Game of Thrones,' so it's going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!" she said.

After years of struggle, Sansa captured the throne in the seventh season and now the final battle will keep fans glued to their television sets. Meanwhile, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series, tweeted, "With Game of Thrones coming to an end I find myself looking to the future and honestly I just can't wait to grow up and settle down in a big house with loads of dogs x."

The eighth season will have just six episodes. However, there are reports that HBO is likely to make a prequel to the show after the finale. The prequel series is one of their five prequel projects and will focus on the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. According to HBO, the synopsis reads — "Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend ... it's not the story we think we know."

Will the remaining members of the Stark family survive the finale? GoT will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019.