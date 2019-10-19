Sankranti, every year is very special for Telugu cinema actors. While making of the film itself, the actors and makers of the films announce their release date as Sankranti to make sure that it makes it clear to their contemporaries that they are in the race. Also, there are a couple of directors, who make sure that the release of their film during Sankranti only. Well, Sankranti 2019 is just three months away from now and three big films are going to hit the screens on the eve of the festival.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun, after a break of one year and eight months, is all set to be seen on the big screen once again with his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. This film is being directed by Trivkram Srinivas and has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film has Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth and others in key roles. The first single from the film has been released recently and it has become hit on all the music streaming platforms. This film is releasing on January 12 and expectations on this film are high, as both Arjun and Trivikram have worked together for Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, the uncle and nephew duo of Telugu cinema, have teamed up with for Venky Mama, a Bobby directorial. This film is being produced by Suresh Babu. While Payal Rajput has paired up with Venkatesh, Raashi Khanna has paired with Naga Chaitanya. This film is going to be a huge entertainer. The first glimpse of the film has been unveiled on the occasion of Dasara, and has received a positive response from fans all over. Fans are waiting to watch the 'mama and alludu' performing together on screen.

One film which has the hearts of all the Telugu audiences is Sarileru Nekevaru. This Mahesh Babu starrer, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marks the comeback of Vijayashanti. She is the reason many Telugu audience would want to watch the film. This film has Bhanusree Mehra, Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh, Hari Teja and others in key roles. This film is going to be an out and out entertainer and this is what the director Anil Ravipudi has said.