Sanjay Dutt, who is making his debut in Sandalwood with KGF: Chapter 2, has indicated that he is interested to dub for the Kannada version of the movie, but the decision should be taken by the makers of the film.

"I am not sure if I will be required to learn Kannada. I will definitely want to do the dialogue delivery unless the makers decide to [have it dubbed by someone else]," he is quoted as saying by the Mid-Day.

After a gap of seven years, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the negative role again. "I last did a negative role in Agneepath [2012] and have been wanting to play a villain again. When this opportunity came my way, I thought it was perfect. It's an action-oriented film, and is right up my alley,"

Sanjay Dutt is set to enact the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who illegally built the gold mining empire.

In the first instalment of the film, Suryavardhan overlooked Adheera as his heir of the empire to his son Garuda. Apparently, Garuda devised a plan to kill Adheera and became successful in his mission, but there seems to be a twist to the story as the latter is still alive.

The two-part series tells the story of an ambitious man (Yash), who wants to conquer the world by becoming the most powerful and rich person in the world. While the first instalment had showcased Rocky's journey since childhood and how he eliminated Garuda, the second part is expected to be around the deadly clash between the hero and Adheera.

Prashanth Neel-directed movie is produced by Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 will see the light of the day in April 2020.