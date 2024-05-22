Sanjay Dutt has reportedly walked out of Welcome to the Jungle. Sanjay, who had begun shooting for the Akshay Kumar starrer, had to quit the project due to his health. Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise. The film boasts of an ensemble cast with stars like Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Suniel Shetty.

The ensemble cast

It also stars Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek and many more celebs. Sanjay Dutt had reportedly shot for just one day but had to take the call of choosing not to do it owing to his health conditions. As per a Pinkvilla report, Dutt had many action sequences and he realized that it perhaps wouldn't be the best thing for his body after having survived cancer.

Why Sanjay Dutt walked out?

"The actor had shot for the film headlined by Akshay Kumar for only one day in Madh Island. His character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues," the report said. Akshay Kumar had welcomed the Munna Bhai MBBS actor with a lovely post on the day Welcome completed 16 years.

When Akshay welcomed Sanjay

"What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part Welcome To The Jungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?" he had written.

Earlier, there were reports of the film's unplanned changes taking a toll on Sanjay Dutt. A report had stated that sudden changes, unplanned script and long shooting hours made Dutt walk out of the project. However, there was no confirmation from the actor or his team on the same.