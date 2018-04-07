Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt and is the most awaited films of 2018. Ranbir's look from the film was leaked which increased the curiosity amongst the fans. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared the release date of the film on Twitter: "#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29."

#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 5, 2018

And now Ranbir Kapoor has some more information to give us and we can't keep calm! According to Pinkvilla, he confirmed to a news channel that the teaser of his upcoming film Sanju will be out, April 24, 2018, and the trailer will be launched, by May end. Ranbir also told the media that he hopes he will be able to fulfill the expectations of the audience and he has worked really hard on this film.

Confirming the same, trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted:

#Sanju teaser is likely to be out on 24th April . #DuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 6, 2018

In an earlier interview, Ranbir had told a leading daily, "I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can't imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Anushka Sharma as a lawyer, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani as Sanjay Gupta, Jim Sarbh as Salman Khan and Tabu in a cameo appearance as herself.