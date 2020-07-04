Sushant Singh Rajput's next Dil Bechara will also mark the debut of his leading lady Sanjana Sanghi along with the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director. While Chhabra and Sushant are old friends and have been together since Sushant's first film, Sanjana met Sushant for the first time for the film's reading session in a workshop by Mukesh. Both the actors who are academic achievers hit it off immediately over their love for learning and books.

'We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word'

Sanjana describes the first meeting over a script reading session, "We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in."

Sanjana revealed how the food was a huge mutual love for both of them in addition to academia. "Mukesh, him and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia.

This lunch, most oddly, was marked with my father sending me a text saying we got a letter home telling us I had become a Gold Medalist at Delhi University. Sushant, Mukesh and the whole team were ecstatic to hear this news too - and what followed was champagne (that we never got the chance to open and celebrate with) and the kindest note from him about what the colliding of academia and cinema means even to him and the value it holds, which I still have tucked firmly in my drawer," she said.

Dil Bechara, touted to be a soulful love story, will be premiering directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.