Actor Salman Khan attended his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's 65th birthday celebration on Wednesday night. Despite their engagement being called off years ago, Salman and Sangeeta have continued to share a close friendship.

The star-studded bash was attended by TV actor Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha, Bhaijaan, and several others. Exes Salman and Sangeeta posing together left fans berserk.

Before heading to the party venue, Sangeeta cut her birthday cake with the paparazzi, sharing a sweet moment with the shutterbugs.

Netizens couldn't take their eyes off Salman and Sangeeta as they came together for the celebration. A section of the internet was especially smitten by Sangeeta's beauty at 65; she looked stunning in a short white outfit. She paired the look with a stylish scarf and bling skirt, amping up her glam quotient.

However, netizens were quick to credit her ageless beauty to cosmetic enhancements, including Botox and other procedures.

Salman's face lit up seeing a cute kid; he clicked a photo with the toddler

Salman, who appeared unusually serious while posing for photographers, had a change of mood when a young fan approached him. The actor was seen smiling as he happily posed for a picture with the kid.

Inside photos of Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday bash

Arjun Bijlani also shared a carousel of pictures from the party, giving fans a glimpse into the fun-filled celebration.

Arjun captioned the post, "Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9..Such a sweet soul. I think Bijlanis are special...day just got better with @beingsalmankhan.. lots of love bhai!!! Wifey u look stunning as always (sic)."

About Salman and Sangeeta's love story

Salman and Sangeeta dated in the early years of their careers and eventually parted ways. They first met on the sets of a television advertisement and soon fell in love. Their relationship lasted nearly a decade, making it one of Salman's longest. The two were even set to get married, but the wedding was called off at the last moment. In an episode of Indian Idol 15, Sangeeta revealed that their wedding cards had already gone to print before the ceremony was cancelled.

Sangeeta later married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. The couple finalised their divorce in 2019. Despite the past, Sangeeta continues to share a cordial relationship with Salman Khan and is often seen attending events and parties hosted by him.