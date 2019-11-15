After Seethakaathi and Sindhubaadh turned out to be duds at the box office, Vijay Sethupathi is back with his new film, Sangathamizhan. He has teamed up with Vijaychandar of Simbu's Vaalu fame for this mass entertainer.

The movie has Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj playing the female leads. Ananya, Soori, Mime Gopi, Sriman, Ramya Subramanian and others are in the supporting roles. Vivek-Mervin is scoring the music, R Velraj is handling the cinematography, while Praveen KL is the editor of Sangathamizhan.

Story:

Vijay will be seen in the roles of a super cop and a villager in the movie set in the rural backdrop and centered around social issues which are relevant today. The movie is about a farmer taking on a powerful politician. How he becomes the messiah of his men by fighting against the set-up of a plant forms the crux of the Sangathamizhan story.

Hype:

The movie has generated a lot of hype with it trailer and teaser. With Vijay Sethupathi returning to the mass role, people, obviously, have pinned high hopes on the movie. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below: