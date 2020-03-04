Superstar Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. Ever since their debut movie Ishqzaade, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, this duo has been seen creating the magic, on as well as off-screen.

After their project Namaste England, both will be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' an Indian black comedy film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Ever since the announcement of the title, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look of the movie.

As a gift, makers have finally shared the first poster of the movie, starring Arjun and Parineeti. Giving introduction about their 'partner in crime' both the actors have shared the poster of each other on their social media handles.

India' Most Wanted fame Arjun Kapoor has shared the poster of Parineeti who will go by the name Sandeep Kaur in the movie, on his Instagram and wrote, "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 !!! @sapfthefilm @yrf"

Similarly, Parineeti also shared a sweet post for Arjun, who will be seen as Pinky Dahiya in the movie and captioned it, "My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf"

As soon as these colourful posters were released of the movie that allegedly based on dark humour, the fans started sharing it. #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar has been trending on social media platforms. As per the sources, Arjun will be playing the role of a Haryanvi cop, whereas Parineeti will don the character of a corporate employee living in Delhi.

Yash Raj Films' much-delayed @arjunk26 and @ParineetiChopra starrer #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar is finally releasing in cinemas on 20th March... The Dibakar Banerjee directed dramatic thriller is the story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different India! pic.twitter.com/rU5Q4yCaZ8 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 3, 2020

Producer #AdiChopra and #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, is releasing on 20th March 2020! And it’s a technical release to show film on TV channels and digital. Means it’s one more disaster of Maha flop actors #ArjunKapoor and #parineetichopra! pic.twitter.com/UIsctORfKF — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) March 3, 2020

Can't wait to see how @ParineetiChopra has performed in this one ?❤#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar

Releasing on MARCH 20th, 2020#DibakarBanerjee pic.twitter.com/0OIZUa18z4 — SUJAN `ᴹᴵᴿᴬ' (@sujan_pc) March 3, 2020

Despite everything,I am so FREAKING excited for the trailer✨❤Which I think is coming out VERY SOON??‍♀️ I am so excited to see these babies back onscreen,because we love ArjuNeeti❤And I am excited to see the performances and to find out why are #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar ❤ pic.twitter.com/bamZ3sOf3D — SandeepAurPinkyFaraar?20March (@Parizaade4ever_) March 3, 2020

Talking about the film, Dibakar has stated, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other."

According to the buzz, the story of this movie twirls around the love-hate relationship of a man and woman from diverse cultural backgrounds. Sharing her experience, Parineeti has claimed that the whole process was intense as well as physically and mentally challenging.