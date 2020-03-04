Malika Arora talks about her son Arhaan! Close
Superstar Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. Ever since their debut movie Ishqzaade, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, this duo has been seen creating the magic, on as well as off-screen.

After their project Namaste England, both will be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' an Indian black comedy film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Ever since the announcement of the title, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look of the movie.

Sandeep aur pinka faraar

As a gift, makers have finally shared the first poster of the movie, starring Arjun and Parineeti. Giving introduction about their 'partner in crime' both the actors have shared the poster of each other on their social media handles.

India' Most Wanted fame Arjun Kapoor has shared the poster of Parineeti who will go by the name Sandeep Kaur in the movie, on his Instagram and wrote, "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 !!! @sapfthefilm @yrf"

Similarly, Parineeti also shared a sweet post for Arjun, who will be seen as Pinky Dahiya in the movie and captioned it, "My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf"

As soon as these colourful posters were released of the movie that allegedly based on dark humour, the fans started sharing it. #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar has been trending on social media platforms. As per the sources, Arjun will be playing the role of a Haryanvi cop, whereas Parineeti will don the character of a corporate employee living in Delhi.

Talking about the film, Dibakar has stated, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other."

According to the buzz, the story of this movie twirls around the love-hate relationship of a man and woman from diverse cultural backgrounds. Sharing her experience, Parineeti has claimed that the whole process was intense as well as physically and mentally challenging.